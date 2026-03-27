Donald Trump’s Signature To Feature On US Dollar Bills In Historic First For Nation’s 250th Year

Washington, DC: In a historic first, the US Treasury Department has announced that President Donald Trump’s signature will appear on future US paper currency as part of the country’s 250th anniversary celebrations, triggering both praise and legal debate.

Historic First for US Currency

The US Department of the Treasury stated that Trump’s signature will feature alongside Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on future dollar bills. This marks the first time a sitting US president’s signature will appear on American paper currency.

Treasury Calls It Symbolic of Economic Strength

Defending the move, Bessent said the decision reflects America’s “economic growth, fiscal strength, and dollar dominance” under Trump’s leadership.

US Treasurer Brandon Beach added that the move honours Trump’s role in what he described as a “Golden Age economic revival.”

Part of 250th Anniversary Celebrations

The initiative is part of the US Semiquincentennial (250th anniversary) commemorations. Earlier, draft designs of special coins featuring Trump and slogans like “Liberty” and “Fight, Fight, Fight” were also unveiled.

More Trump-Themed Currency in Pipeline

According to CNN, a commemorative gold coin featuring Trump has already been approved by the Commission of Fine Arts. A proposal for a USD 1 coin bearing his image is also under review.

Legal Questions and Opposition

The plan has sparked controversy, as US law traditionally bars living or sitting presidents from appearing on currency. Historically, presidents can only be featured at least two years after their death.

The last exception dates back to Calvin Coolidge in 1926.

Democratic lawmakers have now introduced legislation to block any such move involving a living or sitting president.

Debate Intensifies

While supporters call the move a fitting tribute, critics argue it challenges long-standing norms governing US currency design, setting the stage for a political and legal showdown.