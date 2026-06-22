Donald Trump's Prediction Goes Viral After Keir Starmer Steps Down As UK Prime Minister

US President Donald Trump & British Prime Minister Keir Starmer |

A day before, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced he would step down as leader of the Labour Party and resign as prime minister, US President Donald Trump had claimed that the British leader would resign from the top post.

Taking to Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Keir Starmer will resign as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. He failed badly on two very important subjects - IMMIGRATION AND ENERGY (OPEN NORTH SEA OIL!). I wish him well!"

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Leadership transition begins

After Starmer's resignation, Trump's post has now gone viral. With Starmer's exit, the UK is set to get its seventh prime minister in just over a decade, marking the highest leadership turnover in nearly two centuries.

Former Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham, who recently won the crucial Makerfield by-election by a huge majority, is seen as the frontrunner for the next PM.

Starmer's farewell statement

"Every decision I have taken has been about putting the country I love first. That is why I will resign as leader of the Labour Party," Starmer said, adding that he will remain in office until a successor is chosen. He made the remarks in a statement delivered outside 10 Downing Street.

Read Also Keir Starmer Resigns As UK Prime Minister And Leader Of Labour Party - VIDEO

Recalling his arrival at Downing Street two years ago, he said it was "the proudest moment" of his life and said he joined politics with the aim of changing the lives of millions of people.