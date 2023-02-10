Donald Trump's Facebook, Instagram accounts restored after 2 year suspension

Donald Trump's company fined $1.6 million for tax fraud | AFP Photo

Meta Platforms Inc. has reestablished former US President Donald Trump's access to Facebook and Instagram. Andy Stone, a spokesman for Meta, confirmed the details on Thursday.

Trump's social media access had been blocked for two years following the devastating Capitol Hill riots in the United States on January 6, 2021.

The ban was announced initially as an indefinite ban that included the last two weeks of his presidency, as per the NBC News report. The ban on Trump's account was later formally extended for two years.

Trump has not made any new posts on his social media

At the time of writing this news article, Trump has not shared any new posts on his Facebook or Instagram accounts. His last Instagram post, dated January 6, 2021, promoted the "Save America" march where he would encourage his supporters to march on the Capitol.

While sharing the post on Instagram, Trump in the caption wrote, "I will be speaking at the SAVE AMERICA Rally tomorrow on the Ellipse at 11 AM Eastern. Arrive early - door open at 7 AM Eastern. Big Crowds!" Trump's last post on Facebook before the suspension called for people to leave the Capitol. In the post on Facebook, Trump stated, "I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order -- respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!" Recently, former US President Donald Trump's Twitter account was also restored. Twitter reinstated Trump's account after Elon Musk took over as the CEO of the microblogging platform. Musk had put up a poll asking users of the microblogging site to vote on whether to reinstate Trump's Twitter account.

