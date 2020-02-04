Donald Trump wins Iowa caucus

US President Donald Trump on Monday won the Iowa caucus with the members of his Republican party standing solidly behind him.
While the focus of this year’s Iowa Caucus which formally kicks off the 2020 presidential season has been on the tough race among the over a dozen odd Democratic presidential aspirants, Trump, according to the local Des Moines Register, garnered the support of more than 95 percent of his party votes Monday night when the reports last came in.
“President Trump recaptures overwhelming Iowa Republican support,” Des Moines Register said.
“Republicans in Iowa, go out and Caucus today. Your great Trade Deals with China, Mexico, Canada, Japan, South Korea and more, are DONE. Great times are coming, after waiting for decades, for our Farmers, Ranchers, Manufacturers and ALL. Nobody else could have pulled this off!” Trump had said earlier in the day.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump on Tuesday took a jibe at the Opposition Democrats, describing as an “unmitigated disaster” their failure to publish the results from the voting in Iowa, apparently due to a glitch in a new app used by the Democratic Party in the state.
Monday’s caucuses in Iowa was the first round in the contest to pick a Democratic Party candidate to face Trump, a Republican, in the presidential election in November.
Iowa state’s Democratic Party said the holdup in publishing the election outcome was a “reporting issue” while the US media reports blamed a a new app used by the party. Officials from two Democratic campaigns told CNN that they were told the app to tabulate results had crashed.
