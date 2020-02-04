Donald Trump wins Iowa caucus

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump on Tuesday took a jibe at the Opposition Democrats, describing as an “unmitigated disaster” their failure to publish the results from the voting in Iowa, apparently due to a glitch in a new app used by the Democratic Party in the state.

Monday’s caucuses in Iowa was the first round in the contest to pick a Democratic Party candidate to face Trump, a Republican, in the presidential election in November.

Iowa state’s Democratic Party said the holdup in publishing the election outcome was a “reporting issue” while the US media reports blamed a a new app used by the party. Officials from two Democratic campaigns told CNN that they were told the app to tabulate results had crashed.