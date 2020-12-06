Donald Trump tells Georgia supporters vaccines against COVID-19 to become available next week

Georgia [US]: Coronavirus vaccines will be made available in the US next week, US President Donald Trump said at the Saturday rally in Valdosta, Georgia.

"Vaccines are on their way at a level that nobody ever thought possible, it would have taken another administration five years, it took us seven months, and they're starting next week, and we're going to start vaccinating, and a lot of people are already vaccinated," Trump said.

Earlier this week, a US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) committee voted to give healthcare workers and nursing home residents the first of the COVID-19 vaccines once the doses are rolled out, within three weeks.