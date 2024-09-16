Donald Trump 2nd Assassination Attempt: Elon Musk Slammed On X For Wondering Why Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Aren't Killed

(File photo) Elon Musk | Wilkimedia Commons

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has hit headlines after second assassination attempt on former US president Donald Trump. Musk's post on X (formerly Twitter), a social media platform he owns, has started a controversy and the billionaire is being slammed for being downright insensitive and for apparently asking for assassination of President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris.

Musk has commented on a post where the social media user is wondering why Trump has been a target of assassination attempts.

'Why they want to kill Donald Trump?' says the post.

Musk has quoted the post and has then written, "And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala".

Elon Musk's post on X wondering why no one was 'even trying to' assassinate Biden or Kamala Harris | X

Elon Musk, who has for years been known for his slant towards the right-wing, has openly endorsed Donald Trump to become the next president of the United States. His full and clear endorsement came after first assassination attempt against on July 14, 2024. Musk's support to Trump and opposition to Democratic Party nominee Kamala Harris has become especially pronounced following the July assassination attempt.

Musk's post angers netizens

But the latest post appears to have cross the line with X users. Almost all people who have commented have expressed deep outrage and anger at what they deemed to be an open call to assassination top two leaders of the most powerful country in the world.

"Didn’t think you’d stoop to a "Will no one rid me of this turbulent priest?" bit calling for assassination," said a comment on Musk's tweet.

"Dude I’m not kidding here, get help. This is unhinged and dangerous," said a user.

"I never anticipated Elon to fall so far so quickly. Really sad," said another.

Some X users asked how to report Elon Musk for violating community rules on a social media platform he himself owns.

"Elon Musk is as f****** unhinged as his orange God. How do we report him on his own platform?!?! This is alarming," said a post.

Some X users have also tagged FBI and Secret Service in their posts in an apparent effort to notify them of Musk's post.

At the time of publishing of this story, Musk had not deleted or retracted his tweet nor there was any apology from his side.