Donald Trump Says US 'Gave Iran A Week Off For A Funeral' After Strikes That Killed Khamenei

Speaking at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota on Friday (local time), US President Donald Trump mocked Iran while referring to the recent conflict between Washington and Tehran.

"We knocked the hell out of Iran. They're dying to settle. They want to settle so badly. We gave them a week off for a funeral because we're nice," Trump said, drawing loud cheers and laughter from the audience.

The remarks came during the "Freedom 250" celebrations marking the United States' 250th Independence Day.

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Trump Reiterates US Action Against Iran

During his speech, Trump once again defended his administration's military action against Iran, claiming the country was eager to negotiate following the conflict.

Without elaborating further, the President asserted that Tehran was seeking a settlement after the US military campaign, while portraying Washington's pause during Iran's mourning period as an act of goodwill.

Iran Holds Funeral For Ayatollah Khamenei

Trump's comments coincided with the start of Iran's week-long state funeral for former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iranian leaders, foreign dignitaries and thousands of mourners gathered in Tehran to pay tribute to Khamenei, who was killed on February 28 during the opening phase of the US-Israel conflict.

According to reports, Khamenei died in a joint US-Israeli airstrike along with several members of his family, including his daughter, son-in-law, infant granddaughter and daughter-in-law.

Mount Rushmore Hosts Independence Celebrations

Trump delivered the remarks at Mount Rushmore National Memorial in South Dakota as part of celebrations commemorating the 250th anniversary of the adoption of the US Declaration of Independence.

The event featured patriotic ceremonies, an Air Force One flyover and Trump's keynote address highlighting America's military strength and national identity.