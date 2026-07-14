Donald Trump Says Strait Of Hormuz Reopened Under US Protection, Announces Blockade On Iran-Linked Ships | X

Washington, July 14: US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the Strait of Hormuz had been reopened for global shipping under US military protection, but announced a "FULL Blockade" on vessels sailing to Iranian ports or transporting Iranian cargo, while dropping a proposed 20 per cent reimbursement fee in favour of new trade and investment deals with Gulf states.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump credited the US military with restoring maritime traffic through one of the world's busiest energy corridors.

"Oil is flowing like never before, thanks to the awesome Power of the United States Military," he wrote.

NEW: President Trump says he will replace the 20% "Reimbursement Fee" in the Strait of Hormuz with trade and investment deals that "various Gulf States" will be making into the U.S., after "highly productive" conversations with Middle East leadership.



"The Strait of Hormuz is… pic.twitter.com/qSVNHgIV64 — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 14, 2026

Trump praised the Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine and Commander of the United States Central Command Admiral Brad Cooper for the operation.

"Because of them, and all members of the Most Powerful Military anywhere in the World, BY FAR, the Strait of Hormuz is open to ALL Ship traffic except for Iran," the US President said.

Trump targets Iranian maritime trade

The President accused Iran's leadership of pursuing a destructive course.

He described Iran's leaders as "lying, violent, malicious leadership, which is taking them down the path of TOTAL DESTRUCTION".

Trump then announced new restrictions targeting Iranian maritime trade.

"We will therefore have a FULL Blockade, but only on Ships coming to and from Iranian ports, or carrying anything have to do with Iranian cargo," he said.

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US drops reimbursement fee plan

The President also said that he had abandoned an earlier proposal under which Gulf countries would reimburse the United States for providing security in the Strait of Hormuz.

"Based on highly productive conversations with Middle East leadership, I have decided to replace the 20 per cent United States Reimbursement Fee with Trade and Investment Deals that the various Gulf States will be making into the United States," Trump wrote.

He said the planned investments would be "MASSIVE" and would further expand foreign investment in the United States.

"These new Investments will make that Number even larger, and we will see Factories, Plants, and Equipment pour into the United States at Historic levels, which will create additional millions of High Paying AMERICAN Jobs!" he added.

Trump concluded the statement by reiterating his administration's position on Iran's nuclear programme.

"The days of Iran killing hundreds of thousands of people, including 52,000 protestors, are OVER and, most importantly, IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!" he wrote.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)