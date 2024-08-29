Donald Trump Posts Vulgar Remark With Sexual Reference About Kamala Harris

(File photo) Former US president Donald Trump | ANI

Former US president Donald Trump is under fire for posing a vulgar remark about US Vice-President Kamala Harris. The remark had a sexual reference. On Wednesday (August 28), Trump took to Truth Social and reposted (or 'reTruthed') a post about Harris apparently made by one of his supporters. The post hinted that Kamala Harris had reached where she has reached in her career by giving sexual favours (Blo****s).

The post made by the Truth Social user has a picture of Harris and former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton. The user has also made reference to the infamous Monica Lewinsky scandal that nearly made her husband, former US president Bill Clinton lose his post. Clinton was accused of having sexual relations with Lewinsky, who was then interning at The White House. He was married to Hillary at that time.

Kamala Harris in past, was in relationship with San Francisco mayor Willie Brown. She has often trolled in disgusting way online and now even from a former US president over the relationship.

Trump, who has a history of mocking women from all walks of life has constantly hurled insults at Kamala Harris especially after she was nominated as Democratic Party's official candidate for US Election 2024. The personal attacks have been seen as unbecoming to a former president but Trump has not stopped.

Trump's latest comment is being slammed on social media. Many on social media platform X are not happy with Trump's latest salvo.

What a day:



• Trump posting a photo of Kamala Harris with Hillary Clinton and a caption about blow jobs



• Vance telling Kamala Harris "she can go to hell"



Things must be a lot worse than we think inside the #TrumpVance2024 campaign



Constant disrespect for women https://t.co/0tGjdfak7N pic.twitter.com/xA0TtlInej — ‏ًً (@politicalplayer) August 28, 2024

Despite controversies and major legal trouble surrounding him, Trump still commands great support from the Republican Party voters. The assassination attempt has also helped him ride the sympathy wave. The race for president, which was decisively in his favour when sitting US President Joe Biden was running for re-election, has now become tighter with Kamala Harris having a slender lead over Trump in opinion polls.