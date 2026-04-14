'Trump Has Screwed The Economy So Badly...': US President’s McDonald’s Delivery Sparks A 'McFlurry' Of Backlash

No tax on tips? | X handle of @WhiteHouse

In a move that gives new meaning to the term "Executive Order," President Donald Trump marked the first anniversary of the 'No Tax on Tips' law by having two massive bags of McDonald’s delivered straight to the Oval Office. While the Golden Arches were meant to symbolise a win for the working class, the internet served up a cold reality check.

What was intended to be a celebratory photo-op quickly devolved into a digital food fight, with critics dissecting everything from the president’s economic record to the logistics of White House security.

'Grandma' economy

The most biting criticism didn't focus on the burgers, but on the person delivering them. For many, seeing an elderly woman moonlighting as a DoorDash driver wasn't the heartwarming tribute to labour Trump likely envisioned.

Shannon Marie, owner of Bayou Communications, argued that showcasing the elderly having to deliver food for bills is an indictment of the country’s state rather than a feel-good story.

Again, showcasing the elderly having to doordash for bills is an indictment of our country, not a heartwarming story. — shannonmarie (@_thethirdwife) April 13, 2026

Art Martin took the critique a step further, suggesting the scene was a self-own by claiming the current economy has forced "MAGA grandmas" into the gig economy just to make ends meet.

Trump has screwed the economy so badly that MAGA grandmas are having to do food delivery to make ends meet.. — Art Martin (@gartmartin9) April 13, 2026

Security or stagecraft?

Then there was the Secret Service of it all. Internet sleuths were quick to point out that getting a Big Mac into the most secure building on Earth usually involves more than just a Ring doorbell notification.

A sceptical user named Charles pointed out the obvious technical tell, asking why the driver was mic'd up if the event wasn't staged.

If it’s not staged, then why is she mic'd up!! pic.twitter.com/RN5j0tf0ZJ — Charles (@iused2bakecakes) April 13, 2026

Rock Candy echoed this sentiment, noting the improbability of a random vehicle driving up to the gate with food that hadn't been strictly monitored during preparation.

I mean, come on, it’s a set up photo op. MAGA morons think she can drive up to the gate and come on with food that the secret service didn’t watch being prepared. — Rock Candy (@RockCandy54) April 13, 2026

Meanwhile, Madame Irene kept the focus on the household budget, wondering aloud why the president needed delivery when the White House is famously equipped with its own world-class kitchen and staff.

Doesn't the White House have a kitchen and staff? — Madame Irene (@madameirene) April 13, 2026

Fine print

While the visual of the delivery was the main course, the actual policy underlying the stunt faced its own scrutiny.

Critics like Michelle were quick to provide the "nutrition facts" on the tax law, reminding the public that "No Tax on Tips" only applies to federal income tax, leaving state taxes and payroll taxes like Social Security and Medicare untouched. Furthermore, with the deduction capped at $25,000 and an expiration date set for 2028, the "win" for workers appeared to many as more of a limited-time offer than a permanent solution.

The no tax on tips only applies to federal income tax, not state income tax (DC has a state income tax), and it does not remove payroll taxes (such as Social Security/Medicare). The deduction is also capped at $25,000 per tax return & will expire in 2028. — Michelle (@squirrel_nutzzz) April 13, 2026

Takeaway

Whether it was a genuine gesture or a highly-produced "McOp," the event proved that in the world of political optics, there is no such thing as a free lunch—especially when the internet is the one writing the review.