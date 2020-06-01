Donald Trump is whisked to White house bunker

US President Donald Trump was briefly moved to a White House underground bunker on the evening of May 29 as protestors went on rampage outside. Protestors lit fires and vandalized buildings in the vicinity of the White House. Obscene messages were spray-painted on Blair House — the President's guest house; several monuments, including the Lincoln Memorial, were also defaced. Trump spent over an hour underground, an unidentified Republican told AP.

He also said that Trump and his family were “shaken” by the size of the crowd which had gathered outside and was throwing Molotov cocktails. Eventually, as the crowd surged towards the White House, Secret Service and the United States Park Police officers sought to thwart them. The underground bunker was designed for use in emergencies such as terrorist attacks. Meanwhile, on Sunday, as many as 40 cities across the United States imposed curfews in response to the continuing protests against the death of African-American man George Floyd in police custody. Worst hit was New York which saw looters smashing windows at Gucci, Chanel and Blooming dales showrooms.

As the unrest continued, Trump spent the day lashing out at his detractors on Twitter, but did not appear in public and opted against making a televised address to douse tension. On Monday, a flustered Trump told State governors during a video conference that they are 'weak' and need to 'dominate' cities ravaged by riots or they will look like 'jerks.'

‘‘You have to dominate or you'll look like a bunch of jerks, you have to arrest and try people,’’ Trump said during the call, CNN reported. ‘‘If you don't put it down it will get worse and worse.’’ Going into specifics, he demanded that those rioting, looting, setting fire and smashing windows be given 10 years in jail to deter this from happening in the future.