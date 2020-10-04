Donald Trump Health Update: Doctor warns that the President is 'not yet out of the woods'

Days after President Trump tested positive for COVID-19, his prognosis continues to be a tad concerning. While doctors and even Trump himself has said that the President's condition is improving, reportedly, he is "not yet out of the woods". At the same time, many have become concerned by the fact that the US Elections are now less than a month away, and the Republican campaign has come to a screeching halt.
While Trump assured that he would soon be back with a video posted to his personal Twitter account, doctors have been more reticient. "President Trump continues to do well, having made substantial progress since diagnosis. While not yet out of the woods, the team remains cautiously optimistic," his physician Sean Conley was quoted as saying by an AFP update.
In the video released by Trump a few hours earlier, he had stated that he was "feeling much better". Praising the Walter Reed military medical center where he is currently staying, the President said, that he was feeling better.
"I came here...wasn't feeling so well...I feel much better now. We're working hard to get me all the way back..." he can be seen saying in the video clip. It was however not clear when exactly this video had been filmed.
As per the nightly health update given by his doctors, Trump has made "substantial progress since diagnosis". The plan for the next day, they said was "to continue observation in between doses of Remdesivir".
"This evening he completed his second dose of Remdesivir without complication. He remains fever-free and off supplemental oxygen with a saturation level between 96 and 98% all day. He spent most of the afternoon conducting business, and has been up and moving about the medical suite without difficulty," the update from his physician said.
