Donald Trump Health Update: Doctor warns that the President is 'not yet out of the woods'

Days after President Trump tested positive for COVID-19, his prognosis continues to be a tad concerning. While doctors and even Trump himself has said that the President's condition is improving, reportedly, he is "not yet out of the woods". At the same time, many have become concerned by the fact that the US Elections are now less than a month away, and the Republican campaign has come to a screeching halt.

While Trump assured that he would soon be back with a video posted to his personal Twitter account, doctors have been more reticient. "President Trump continues to do well, having made substantial progress since diagnosis. While not yet out of the woods, the team remains cautiously optimistic," his physician Sean Conley was quoted as saying by an AFP update.