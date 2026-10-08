Donald Trump Eyes Nobel Peace Prize, Fears Committee Won't Award It To 'People Like Me' | X - BulwarkClips

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he deserved the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize but expressed doubts about whether he would receive the honour, even as his administration faces unresolved conflicts in Ukraine and Iran.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee is scheduled to announce this year’s winner on Friday.

Trump Questions Chances of Winning Nobel Peace Prize

“I don't know what their decision is going to be,” Trump said, referring to the upcoming announcement, Reuters reports. “They have a reputation for maybe not giving it to people like me.”

Since returning to the White House in January 2025, Trump has repeatedly argued that his diplomatic efforts make him deserving of the prestigious international award.

Q: "The Nobel Peace Prize is due to be awarded on Friday. Do you have any regrets about how you've used your time behind that desk?"Trump: "I don't know what their decision is going to be. They have a reputation for not giving it to people like me. But whether I get it or not, I've done far more and I think it would be a great discredit to them—I'm not saying that out of scorn." — Bulwark Clips (@BulwarkClips) October 7, 2026

“It is about that time,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. “But I was very honored to receive it indirectly last time by the recipient, who said nobody in history deserves it more than President Trump.”

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who won the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, presented her medal to Trump in January while seeking US support for her political efforts in Venezuela.

Trump Cites Role in Eight Conflicts to Justify Nobel Claim

Trump has argued that his involvement in eight international conflicts since taking office in January 2025 makes him a deserving candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Leaders from Cambodia, Israel and Pakistan have publicly said they nominated him for the award, although those claims cannot be independently verified.

However, some parties involved in conflicts that Trump claims to have resolved have questioned his diplomatic contribution.

Violence has also resumed in several regions, including the Democratic Republic of Congo and along the Cambodia-Thailand border, raising questions about the durability of the peace efforts cited by the US President.

Ukraine War and Iran Conflict Remain Unresolved

Despite Trump's repeated claims about his peace initiatives, a settlement to the Russia-Ukraine war remains elusive.

During his presidential campaign, Trump promised to end the war on the first day of his second term, but no resolution has been reached.

Meanwhile, US-Israeli strikes on Iran have triggered a conflict that has continued for seven months, disrupting global energy supplies and pushing up fuel prices ahead of the November midterm elections.

The ongoing hostilities have complicated Trump's claims about his record in resolving international disputes.

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Pope Leo, International Criminal Court Among Nobel Contenders

Trump faces competition from several prominent international figures and institutions for this year's Nobel Peace Prize.

Pope Leo, the International Criminal Court and the special rapporteur for the Palestinian Territories are among those considered leading contenders for the 2026 award.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee will announce its decision on Friday, determining whether Trump receives the recognition he has repeatedly sought.