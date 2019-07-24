Donald Trump does not fib, says top aide

Washington: President Donald Trump "does not make up things", a top presidential advisor said on Tuesday, when asked about a question on his stunning claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to mediate on the Kashmir issue, remarks which have been strongly refuted by India.

It is "a very rude question," Trump's Chief Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow told reporters at the White House when a journalist following up on the president's remarks asked if it was made up.

"The President does not make anything up. That's a very rude question in my opinion. I am going to stay out of that. It's outside of my lane. It's for Mr (National Security Advisor John) Bolton, Mr (Secretary of State Mike) Pompeo and the President, so I am not going to comment on that. President does not make things up," Kudlow said.

DAMAGE CONTROL? The statement came even as there were reports that the Trump administration has launched a damage control exercise after the President's remarks about mediation on Kashmir, with the State Department saying it was a "bilateral" issue between India and Pakistan.

It also said Pakistan taking "sustained and irreversible" steps against terrorism is key to a successful dialogue with India.

INSET: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that he was "surprised" by India's reaction to US President Donald Trump’s offer of mediation for resolving the Kashmir issue which, according to him, has held the subcontinent hostage for 70 years.

‘‘Surprised by India's reaction to President Trump's offer of mediation to bring Pak and India to dialogue table for resolving Kashmir conflict which has held subcontinent hostage for 70 years.

Generations of Kashmiris have suffered and are suffering daily and need conflict resolution," Khan said in a tweet.

By Lalit K Jha