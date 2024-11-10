Donald Trump Ditches Nikki Haley And Mike Pompeo, Says 'Will Not' Include Them In Government

US President-Elect Donald Trump (centre), former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo (left) and former US ambassador to UN Nikki Haley | FPJ web desk

The US President-Elect Donald Trump said on Saturday (local time) that he will not be including former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley and former US secretary of stare Mike Pompeo to be part of his next government. Trump made the announcement on Truth Social, the social media platform he himself owns.

Haley has previously been US ambassador to the UN and Pompeo has served as chief of Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) under Trump.

Earlier this year, Nikki Haley ran against Trump in contest for Republican Party nomination for US presidential election.

"I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley, or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to join the Trump Administration, which is currently in formation," Trump wrote in the post.

"I very much enjoyed and appreciated working with them previously, and would like to thank them for their service to our Country. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" he added.

Both, Pompeo and Haley, lately indicated their endorsement of Trump. Last week, Haley wrote an op-ed in Wall Street Journal supporting Trump's presidential campaign.

"I don't agree with Mr. Trump 100% of the time," Haley wrote. "But I do agree with him most of the time, and I disagree with Ms. Harris nearly all the time. That makes this an easy call."

Pompeo has not been Trump's most vocal supporters but wrote an open letter with 400 signatories endorsing Trump.

Trump has staged a spectacular political comeback after winning the recently concluded US Presidential Election 2024 on November 5. He ran on Republican Party nomination and defeated Democratic Party candidate and sitting Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump has begun putting together his administration. Earlier this week, he appointed Susie Williams as in-charge of White House staff. Williams managed Trump's campaign in 2024 elections.

Trump released a statement and said that the upcoming presidential inauguration will be co-chaired by real estate investor and campaign donor Steve Witkoff and former Senator Kelly Loeffler.

"On Election Night, we made history and I have the extraordinary honour of having been elected the 47th President of the United States thanks to tens millions of hardworking Americans across the nation who supported our America First agenda," he said.

"The Trump Vance Inaugural Committee will honour this magnificent victory in a celebration of the American People and our nation," he added.