Donald Trump Back On X, Formerly Known As Twitter; Former US President's Account Verified

Donald Trump's X (formerly) Twitter Account Restored |

In a significant development, former US President Donald Trump, who was arrested on Friday (August 25) and later released, got back on X platform (formerly known as Twitter). The former US President also shared his mugshot released by Fulton County Sheriff's Office with a message of his own. Donald Trump is back on the X platform, which was formerly known as Twitter, after more than two years. His account was suspended in January 2021, for violating Twitter rules and policies. Twitter, which was then led by Jack Dorsey, had cited “risk of further incitement of violence" as the reason for suspending Trump's account.

"ELECTION INTERFERENCE. NEVER SURRENDER. DONALDJTRUMP.COM," read the caption on the picture shared by him on X. See the picture below.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The X post by former US President Donald Trump also contains pathway to his official fundraiser account.

DONALDJTRUMP.COM HOMEPAGE |

"The American people know what’s going on. What has taken place is a travesty of justice and ELECTION INTERFERENCE," read the opening message on Trump's page, clearly outlining his election strategy.

"But if you can, please make a contribution to evict Crooked Joe Biden from the White House and SAVE AMERICA during this dark chapter in our nation’s history," said Donald Trump in his tirade against US President Joe Biden.

Account restoration comes day after Trump sat for an interview with Tucker Carlson.

Donald Trump's account was restored just one day after he sat for an interview with former Fox News host, Tucker Carlson. Carlson now hosts his bulletins and talks on X, which is time and again commented upon by Elon Musk, who owns X platform. Interestingly, the interview streamed on X as Republican presidential candidates took part in first debate on August 24 (IST).

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)