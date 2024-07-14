Donald Trump assassination attempt: World leaders express shock, wish ex-president speedy recovery

US: 1 Killed During Firing At Ex-President Donald Trump's Rally In Pennsylvania, Shooter Dead; Visuals Surface |

Reactions are pouring from world leaders in after assassination attempt at former US president Donald Trump's Pennsylvania rally. On Saturday July 13, 2024, a gunman opened fire when Trump was addressing his supporters in the rally. Trump had a narrow escape as bullet fired at him went past his head grazing top of his right ear. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has officially deemed the attack to be an assassination attempt.

Shortly after the horrific incident, US President Joe Biden took to socia media platform X and condemned the attack.

"I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania. I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information. Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it," posted Biden.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to strongly asserted that violence had no place in politics.

"Deeply concerned by the attack on my friend, former President Donald Trump. Strongly condemn the incident. Violence has no place in politics and democracies. Wish him speedy recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, those injured and the American people," posted Modi.

Newly elected UK PM Keir Starmer too, expressed his shock.

"I am appalled by the shocking scenes at President Trump's rally and we send him and his family our best wishes. Political violence in any form has no place in our societies and my thoughts are with all the victims of this attack," posted Starmer.

Austria's Chancellor Karl Nehammer wished Trump a speedy recovery.

"I am appalled by the assassination attempt on Donald Trump at his rally in Pennsylvania and wish him quick and full recovery. Political violence has no place in our society! My thoughts are with all the victims of this attack!" said Nehammer