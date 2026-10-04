Donald Trump Announces Creation of ‘Super Intelligence Task Force’ Aimed At Keeping US Ahead In AI Race

US President Donald Trump. |

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday announced the creation of a “Super Intelligence Force”, which he said will work to “ensure that America continues to lead the world” in artificial intelligence.

Trump said that the task force will coordinate the federal government’s engagement with consumers, public interest groups, religious organisations, infrastructure providers and artificial intelligence companies.

“I am announcing the formation of the Super Intelligence Force (SIF). The Super Intelligence Force is tasked with coordinating the effort of the Federal Government to ensure that America continues to lead the World in Super Intelligence, which many say is bigger than the Industrial Revolution, and the Internet, and will protect the interests, and improve the lives, of all Americans.” - President DONALD J. TRUMP 🇺🇸 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 4, 2026

Composition of the task force

The US president said the group will be led by Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton, Chairman of the Federal Trade Commission Andrew Ferguson, Pentagon chief technology officer Emil Michael, and Director of the Office of Personnel Management Scott Kupor. The body will report to the US president and the White House chief of staff Susie Wiles.

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The development comes days after Trump hosted top artificial intelligence executives at the White House. During the meeting, the group had reportedly signed a commitment aimed at more effective “self-policing” of artificial intelligence models, even as it called for a light-touch approach to AI governance.

On September 29, Trump signed an executive order formally directing the US government to replace the terms “Artificial Intelligence” and “AI” with “Super Intelligence” and “SI” in all executive branch operations.

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