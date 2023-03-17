 Domino's ex-CEO Ritch Allison bought nearly $4,000 worth of pizza on company's dime in 2021
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 17, 2023, 11:01 AM IST
Domino's ex-CEO Ritch Allison bought nearly $4,000 worth of pizza on company's dime in 2021 | AFP

When former Domino's CEO Ritch Allison retired from the fast food chain in 2022, he was compensated for a nearly $4,000 personal pizza expense, according to the company’s most recent regulatory filing on executive compensation.

Ritch Allison, who stepped down in May, submitted a bill for $3,919 in "personal pizza purchases" in 2021, according to the company, without specifying whether those pies included any toppings.

Allison is listed as receiving $3,919 for personal pizza purchases in Domino's 2021 executive compensation, which includes expenses such as using the company's private jet, team member awards, and cost-of-living allowances.

Drop in the ocean for Allison

However, the $3,919 pizza payment was a drop in the ocean for Allison, whose compensation in 2021 was $7,138,002.

According to the Financial Times, which first reported on his financial disclosures, his pizza spending during the pandemic year of 2020 reached $6,129.

When he left the fast food company in 2022, Allison declared that his position had been a "privilege of a lifetime".

Allison worked for Domino's for over a decade and was the company's CEO for four years. He retired in the spring of 2022. Allison pushed for innovation and a risk-taking culture at the tech-forward company during his tenure as CEO.

