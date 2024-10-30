Diwali in US: New York Schools To Get Holiday For First Time

Skyline of New York |

New York: Schools in New York are going to be closed for Diwali for the first time ever. Dilip Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner of International Affairs in New York Mayor Eric Adam's office told the media that the schools in the city will remain closed on November 1.

"This year Diwali is special...," said Chauhan, as quoted by ANI.

"It's not easy in New York City, where 1.1 million students are studying in the school, to declare the school a public holiday," he added. "So many community leaders--they started this movement many years ago--community advocates, elected officials. But finally, under the administration of New York City Mayor Eric Adams, they have declared, The administration has declared, November 1st, Friday is a school holiday."

The official said that the decision to declare a public holiday was a result of years of advocacy from community leaders and officials. He added that with Diwali being a recognised holiday now, students may no longer have to choose between celebrating Diwali and going to school.

"We are so proud; also, Mayor Eric Adams has declared this Diwali. So, we are all very grateful to him. Happy Diwali to everyone," said Chauhan.

Biden's Diwali Wishes

US President Joe Biden extended Diwali wishes to everyone in a ceremony earlier this week. He attended an event organised in White House on October 28 in what was his last time celebrating Diwali at the official residence as US president.

During his address, Biden praised South Asian community.

"The South Asian American community has enriched every part of American life," he said.

"Yours is the fastest-growing and most engaged community in the world...Now, Diwali is celebrated openly and proudly in the White House," he said further.

"Only in America is everything possible," he said.