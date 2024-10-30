 Diwali in US: New York Schools To Get Holiday For First Time
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldDiwali in US: New York Schools To Get Holiday For First Time

Diwali in US: New York Schools To Get Holiday For First Time

A city official said that the decision to declare a public holiday was a result of years of advocacy from community leaders and officials. He added that with Diwali being a recognised holiday now, students may no longer have to choose between celebrating Diwali and going to school.

Manas JoshiUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 03:08 PM IST
article-image
Skyline of New York |

New York: Schools in New York are going to be closed for Diwali for the first time ever. Dilip Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner of International Affairs in New York Mayor Eric Adam's office told the media that the schools in the city will remain closed on November 1.

"This year Diwali is special...," said Chauhan, as quoted by ANI.

"It's not easy in New York City, where 1.1 million students are studying in the school, to declare the school a public holiday," he added. "So many community leaders--they started this movement many years ago--community advocates, elected officials. But finally, under the administration of New York City Mayor Eric Adams, they have declared, The administration has declared, November 1st, Friday is a school holiday."

The official said that the decision to declare a public holiday was a result of years of advocacy from community leaders and officials. He added that with Diwali being a recognised holiday now, students may no longer have to choose between celebrating Diwali and going to school.

FPJ Shorts
China Imprisons Human Rights Lawyer Couple For Trying To Meet EU Officials In Beijing
China Imprisons Human Rights Lawyer Couple For Trying To Meet EU Officials In Beijing
SHOCKING! Rhea Ripley Face Covered With Blood After Parking Lot Assault By Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez With Baseball Bat During WWE NXT; Video
SHOCKING! Rhea Ripley Face Covered With Blood After Parking Lot Assault By Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez With Baseball Bat During WWE NXT; Video
'Delhi Govt's Health Care Model Is Superior To Ayushman Bharat,' Says AAP's Chief National Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar
'Delhi Govt's Health Care Model Is Superior To Ayushman Bharat,' Says AAP's Chief National Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar
INI CET 2025: Admit Card To Release On November 4; Download At aiimsexams.ac.in
INI CET 2025: Admit Card To Release On November 4; Download At aiimsexams.ac.in

"We are so proud; also, Mayor Eric Adams has declared this Diwali. So, we are all very grateful to him. Happy Diwali to everyone," said Chauhan.

Biden's Diwali Wishes

US President Joe Biden extended Diwali wishes to everyone in a ceremony earlier this week. He attended an event organised in White House on October 28 in what was his last time celebrating Diwali at the official residence as US president.

During his address, Biden praised South Asian community.

"The South Asian American community has enriched every part of American life," he said.

"Yours is the fastest-growing and most engaged community in the world...Now, Diwali is celebrated openly and proudly in the White House," he said further.

"Only in America is everything possible," he said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Diwali in US: New York Schools To Get Holiday For First Time

Diwali in US: New York Schools To Get Holiday For First Time

China Imprisons Human Rights Lawyer Couple For Trying To Meet EU Officials In Beijing

China Imprisons Human Rights Lawyer Couple For Trying To Meet EU Officials In Beijing

Video: Families Slap & Punch Each Other After Argument Over Chair Being Taken Without Permission At...

Video: Families Slap & Punch Each Other After Argument Over Chair Being Taken Without Permission At...

Hezbollah Names Niam Qassem As New Chief; Israel Says 'Not For Long'

Hezbollah Names Niam Qassem As New Chief; Israel Says 'Not For Long'

Canada Admits To Leaking Details Of Hardeep Singh Nijjar Case To Washington Post

Canada Admits To Leaking Details Of Hardeep Singh Nijjar Case To Washington Post