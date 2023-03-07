e-Paper Get App
Dhaka: Explosion inside five-storey building kills at least 15, over 100 injured

The death toll is expected to rise as the explosion took place in a multi-storey building near the BRTC bus counter in the Gulistan area of old Dhaka.

article-image

At least 15 people have died and over 100 injured in an explosion which occurred inside a five-storey building in Bangladesh’s capital city Dhaka on Tuesday.

Multiple fire tenders and a bomb-disposal squad was deployed in the area after the blast which took place in the building near the BRTC bus counter in the Gulistan area of old Dhaka. 

The incident took place around 5 pm.

Multiple videos and pictures of the devastating incident are doing the rounds on social media. 

More details to follow...

