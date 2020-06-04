Developed countries urged to lift sanctions, offer debt relief amid COVID-19

Countries that form the Organization of the African, Caribbean and Pacific States on Wednesday called on developed countries to lift sanctions on its members and provide more debt relief to enhance fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta in his capacity as the organization's President-in-Office, cited the growing debt burden and existing economic sanctions among its members as challenges that are aggravating the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The debt of many member states continues to rise. Forty four percent of low income and least developed countries (LDCs) are in debt distress or assessed as being at high risk of external debt distress," Kenyatta said in a statement issued in Nairobi after holding a virtual summit of Heads of State and Government.

Kenyatta noted that the debt of many OACP countries continues to rise saying close to half of the low income and least developed countries have hit debt crisis levels.