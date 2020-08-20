Democratic National Convention: Kamala Harris slams Donald Trump's failure

Blasting Donald Trump for his failed leadership, Indian-origin Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris has called him a "President who turns tragedies into political weapons".

Harris, 55, scripted history on Wednesday by becoming the first Black and Indian descent individual to be nominated as a vice-presidential candidate of a major political party.

"Donald Trump's failure of leadership has cost lives and livelihoods," Harris said in her acceptance speech before virtual Democratic National Convention.

Last week, she was picked by Joe Biden, the presidential nominee of the Democratic party as his running mate. Biden will deliver his acceptance speech Thursday night.

"We must elect a president who will bring something different, something better, and do the important work. A president who will bring all of us together-Black, White, Latino, Asian, Indigenous-to achieve the future we collectively want," Harris said, making a passionate plea before Americans to vote them to power in the November presidential elections.

"We must elect Joe Biden. I knew Joe as Vice President. I knew Joe on the campaign trail. But I first got to know Joe as the father of my friend," she said.

Alleging that right now, the US has "a president who turns our tragedies into political weapons," Harris said that Biden will be a president who turns our challenges into purpose.

"Joe will bring us together to build an economy that doesn't leave anyone behind. Where a good-paying job is the floor, not the ceiling. Joe will bring us together to end this pandemic and make sure that we are prepared for the next one," she said.

Meanwhile, Several prominent Indian-Americans have applauded Kamala Harris formally becoming the Democratic Party nominee to be the US vice-president, describing it as a historic moment in American politics and a quantum leap forward for the community.