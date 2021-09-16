Defendants of democracy in Afghanistan will be suppressed, says Taliban's new army chief

Kabul: Taliban-led government's acting army chief Qari Fasihuddin on Wednesday said that those who defend democracy in Afghanistan and oppose the Taliban will be suppressed.

Fasihuddin also said that they will also suppress all who defend the gains of the past two decades under the name of specific ethnic groups or resistance in Afghanistan Fasihuddin did not mention any group's name, but he was probably referring to the resistance front led by Ahmad Masoud in Afghanistan's Panjshir province, which was defeated by the Taliban after 15 days, reported The Khaama Press.

The resistance front was created by former vice-president Amrullah Saleh and Ahmad Masoud, son of Ahmad Shah Masoud.

Fasihuddin said that 'these people' are disturbing the security of the country and intend to cause bloodshed in Afghanistan, reported The Khaama Press.

Senior Taliban leader Qari Fasihuddin on Tuesday took charge as the new army chief of the Taliban-led Afghanistan, reported local media. The Taliban army chief said discussions are underway to decide on the formation of a "regular, disciplined and strong army" in the near future, reported India Today. He added that soldiers will be trained to defend the boundaries of Afghanistan.

Originally from Badakhshan, Fasihuddin was reportedly given the charge to curb the resistance mounted by Ahmad Massoud and Amrullah Saleh in Panjshir.

Fasihuddin is also known as the "Qari the Conqueror" or "Conquerer of the Five Lions". He was reportedly the 'shadow governor' of Afghanistan's Badakhshan for some time.

Meanwhile, the Taliban has handed over about $12.3 million cash and some gold found from the houses of former administration's officials and local offices of former government's intelligence agency to Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), the country's central bank, a statement said on Thursday.

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 04:42 PM IST