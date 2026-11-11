'Deeply Saddened' EAM S Jaishankar Mourns 12 Lives Lost In Bulgaria's Deadly Motorway Crash | X - iSee_MN

New Delhi [India], November 11: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday expressed condolences over the loss of lives in a major road accident in Bulgaria that killed at least 12 people and left 48 others injured.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the tragic road accident in Bulgaria. Extend heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. Pray for the swift recovery of the injured."

Dense Fog Triggers Multiple Vehicle Crashes

According to Euronews, the accident occurred on Tuesday morning (local time) on the Trakia motorway near the city of Yambol in southeastern Bulgaria, involving more than 50 cars and heavy vehicles. The motorway connects the capital Sofia with the Black Sea city of Burgas.

Drone footage reveals the horrifying scale of the tragedy on Bulgaria’s Trakia Motorway. Over 50 vehicles, including cars and trucks, were involved in the massive pile-up, leaving at least 12 people dead and dozens injured. One of Bulgaria’s deadliest road disasters. 😭 https://t.co/NfyVJyGotH — една българка (@transbulgaria) November 10, 2026

The crashes took place on both carriageways, resulting in at least 12 fatalities and 48 injuries, Bulgarian authorities said. Dense fog was reported to be a major factor behind the pile-ups, with visibility in the area reportedly reduced to around 30 metres, the news site reported.

Footage released by Bulgarian broadcaster Nova, as cited by Euronews, showed several cars crushed between heavy vehicles, including lorries and vans, amid thick fog. Emergency services, including fire engines and ambulances, were deployed at the scene as rescue workers worked to reach those trapped inside the wreckage.

Rescue Teams Battle Through Wreckage

Yambol traffic police chief Todor Mishinev said rescuers had to cut through the metal wreckage to free people trapped in vehicles, including tanker lorries.

As per Euronews, the injured were shifted to hospitals in Yambol and the nearby city of Sliven. Several of them were reported to be in serious or life-threatening condition.

Eyewitnesses Recount Terrifying Moments

Eyewitnesses also recounted the terrifying moments when the vehicles collided. A driver told Nova, as cited by Euronews, that a lorry had rammed into his car from behind, pushing it towards the crash barrier and another vehicle. He said that within seconds, several other vehicles began crashing into one another.

A passenger on a bus involved in the accident said the impact shattered the windows, causing glass and debris to fall inside the vehicle, while several passengers were injured or trapped.

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Government Responds To Deadly Accident

Following the accident, Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev cancelled his scheduled engagements in Varna, and officials from the Interior and Health ministries were dispatched to the affected area, as reported by Euronews.

The motorway was closed in both directions between the Zimnitsa and Kabile junctions to facilitate rescue operations and the investigation. Bulgaria's Road Infrastructure Agency said the closure would remain in place for some time due to the involvement of several heavy vehicles and the scale of the accident.

The incident has once again brought attention to road safety concerns in Bulgaria, whose roads have been ranked among the most dangerous in the European Union.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)