'Deeply Concerned By Assassination Attempt On Former US President Donald Trump,' Says Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi With Condemning Attack

New Delhi: Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, condemned the shooting incident during a rally of former US President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, which claimed one life and left Trump injured.

Gandhi expressed that he was "deeply concerned" by the assassination attempt on the former US President and emphasised that such acts must be condemned in the strongest possible terms.

Wishing him a swift and complete recovery. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 14, 2024

Taking to 'X' on Sunday, the Congress MP wrote, "I am deeply concerned by the assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump. Such acts must be condemned in the strongest possible terms."

Rahul Gandhi also wished Trump a quick recovery, adding, "Wishing him a swift and complete recovery."

About The Gunfire Incident

The gunfire incident, occurring months before the 2024 US presidential elections, disrupted Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, CBS News reported. Trump was immediately escorted off stage by US Secret Service agents and taken away in a motorcade. In videos that went viral on social media, Trump could be seen bleeding from his ear.

One spectator succumbed to the bullet injuries, CNN reported.

Trump, taken away in a motorcade, held up a fist as he sat in the SUV. His motorcade departed Butler Memorial Hospital a little before 9:30 pm (local time), CBS News cited two sources. It was unclear where Trump was headed. Initially, he was scheduled to travel to his estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, before heading to Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention, which is set to begin on Monday.

Statement Issued By US Secret Service

In a statement, the US Secret Service said a suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside the rally venue during Trump's campaign rally in Butler on July 13 at 6:15 pm (local time).

The US Secret Service personnel neutralised the shooter, who is now dead. According to the statement, one spectator was killed, another critically injured, and the incident is being investigated.

PM Modi Condemns The Pennsylvania Rally Attack

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condemned the incident, stating he was "deeply concerned" for his friend, Donald Trump.

Taking to 'X', PM Modi wrote, "Deeply concerned by the attack on my friend, former President Donald Trump. Strongly condemn the incident. Violence has no place in politics and democracies. Wish him a speedy recovery."

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, those injured and the American… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 14, 2024

The Prime Minister also condoled the loss of life during the Pennsylvania rally, adding, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, those injured, and the American people."