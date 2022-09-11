'Debris': Unseen footage of 9/11 terror attack

Photo: Twitter Image

Debris, a documentary by American-born composer for film and television Tony Anderson, aims to tell the story of the horrors of 11 September 2001 caught from the eyes of bystanders, footage from their cell phones, source audio etc.

The 25-minute film available on YouTube is made in collaboration with the National September 11th Memorial and Museum. The never-seen-before visuals as claimed by music composer Tony Anderson, are mostly recovered film and audio from the day of the attacks in areas of lower Manhattan, Washington DC and Shanksville, PA.

"Some of what you'll see may seem familiar - but certain events in Debris have rarely been viewed by the public. I've spent the last handful of years finding what I believe to be some of the most important footage of that day in order to preserve the memory of this day for future generations," claimed Tony Anderson on his YouTube account.

The September 11 attacks, commonly known as 9/11, were four coordinated suicide terrorist attacks carried out by the militant Islamic extremist network al-Qaeda against the United States.

The 9/11 terrorist attack killed nearly 3,000 people (2,977 people), which is said to be the single largest loss of life resulting from a foreign attack on American soil.

Among the dead were 441 first responders, who arrived at the time of the incident and gave their lives saving hundreds of others. This is also the greatest loss of life for emergency responders on a single day in American history.

Since 9/11, more than 4,300 first responders have died from respiratory illnesses and cancers as a result of exposure to toxins at Ground Zero during the cleanup - nearly double the amount killed the day of the attacks.

The film was made in memory of American Airlines Flight 11, United Airlines Flight 175, American Airlines Flight 77 and United Airlines Flight 93.

Americans pay tribute:

Americans remembered 9/11 on Sunday with readings of victims' names, volunteer work and other tributes 21 years after the deadliest terror attack on US soil.

A tolling bell and a moment of silence began the commemoration at ground zero in New York, where the World Trade Center's twin towers were destroyed by the hijacked-plane attacks of 11 Sept 2001.

More than two decades later, Sept 11 remains a point for reflection on the attack that reconfigured national security policy and spurred a US "war on terror" worldwide. Sunday's observances, which follow a fraught milestone anniversary last year, come little more than a month after a US drone strike killed a key al-Qaida figure who helped plot the 9/11 attacks, Ayman al-Zawahri.

President Joe Biden marks 9/11 memorial day:

President Joe Biden marked the 21st anniversary of the Sept 11 attacks, laying a wreath at the Pentagon in a sombre commemoration held under a steady rain.

Vice President observes 9/11 memorial day:

Vice President Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff joined the observance at the National Sept 11 Memorial in New York, but by tradition, no political figures speak at the ground zero ceremony. It centres instead on victims' relatives reading aloud the names of the dead.

(with agency inputs)