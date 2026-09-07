Deadly Mexico Fireworks Explosion At Temascalcingo Religious Festival Kills 10, Injures 64 As Authorities Launch Probe | Watch | X

Temascalcingo: Pyrotechnic material exploded during the festival for a patron saint in a town in Mexico State, collapsing a wall, killing at least 10 people and injuring another 64, Mexican authorities said.

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The explosion occurred Saturday night next to the Nuestra Senora de la Luz church in Temascalcingo, a municipality in central Mexico with 66,000 residents. Hundreds of them were preparing to watch a fireworks display that is part of a religious festival when the blast occurred.

The municipality is about 160 kilometers northwest of Mexico City.

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The cause of the explosion has not been determined and the Mexico State Attorney General's Office has opened an investigation.

A local bishop said two priests are among the injured.

A video on social media shows the aftermath of the blast, with dozens of people walking through smoke and debris in search of survivors.

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Explosions involving pyrotechnics are common in Mexico, where fireworks are frequently used in street celebrations and religious festivals. Almost four years ago, a powerful fireworks explosion in a village in the municipality of Huejutla, in the central state of Hidalgo, left 17 people injured.

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