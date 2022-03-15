Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

The prime ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia will all travel to Kyiv later to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The visit was confirmed by the Polish government, who said the purpose of the trip was "to confirm the unequivocal support of the entire European Union for the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.

"The aim of this visit is also to present a broad package of support for Ukraine and Ukrainians," he said.

The Czech PM added that the official European Council visit aimed to reiterate support for freedom and independence.

The visit comes amid deadly Russian strikes on the Ukrainian capital, which has nearly been encircled by Moscow troops, and as Russia and Ukraine are due to resume talks to end the nearly three-week war.

The three will be visiting as "representatives of the European Council", the statement said.

The trip was organised "in agreement with" European Council chief Charles Michel and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, it added.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 01:58 PM IST