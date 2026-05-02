CSIS Report Flags Khalistani Extremist Threat In Canada, Alleges Foreign Interference By India, China, Russia

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Canada’s intelligence agency has flagged ongoing concerns over Khalistani extremism within the country, while also naming India among several nations accused of attempting to influence Canadian affairs, according to its latest annual assessment.

Khalistani Extremism Remains A Concern

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), in its 2025 report tabled in Parliament, stated that Canada-based Khalistani extremist (CBKE) elements continue to promote a violent agenda.

The report noted that while no CBKE-linked attacks were recorded in 2025, such groups still pose a national security threat through fundraising and ideological mobilisation.

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Air India Bombing Reminder

Marking 40 years since the Air India Flight 182 bombing, the report highlighted the tragedy as Canada’s deadliest terrorist attack, which killed 329 people most of them Canadian citizens.

It reiterated that those involved were linked to Khalistani extremist networks based in Canada.

Foreign Interference Allegations

Beyond domestic concerns, the report alleged that multiple countries including India, China, Russia, Iran and Pakistan have engaged in foreign interference and espionage activities in Canada.

It stated that these efforts reflect a broader pattern in an increasingly complex geopolitical environment.

Claims Against India

The CSIS report claimed that India has historically cultivated relationships with politicians, journalists and members of the Indo-Canadian community to advance its interests.

It further alleged instances of “transnational repression,” including surveillance and coercive tactics aimed at suppressing criticism of the Indian government, particularly around Khalistan-related issues.

Shift In Official Tone

However, the report’s findings appear to contrast with more recent statements from Canadian authorities under Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Officials have indicated that there is currently no evidence directly linking India to violent activities on Canadian soil.

RCMP Clarification

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Commissioner Mike Duheme said ongoing investigations do not clearly connect recent incidents of transnational repression to any foreign state.

He noted that earlier assessments were based on specific investigations at the time, but current findings do not establish a direct foreign link.

Strained India-Canada Ties

Relations between India and Canada have been tense, particularly after allegations surrounding the 2023 killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

India has strongly denied any involvement, calling the accusations politically motivated and criticising Canada for what it sees as leniency towards separatist elements.