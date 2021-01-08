COVID-19 vaccine update: Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine effective against new coronavirus variants, study finds

Amid fear over the new COVID-19 strain, a new research suggests Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine can protect against the mutation. The new variants, which have raised alarms across the globe, were found in Britain and South Africa.

According to a report by Reuters, the laboratory study was conducted by Pfizer and scientists from the University of Texas Medical Branch. The study, which is yet to be peer-reviewed, suggests the Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech seems effective in neutralising mutation in UK variant coronavirus with the so-called N501Y mutation of the spike protein.

Most of the vaccines being rolled out around the world train the body to recognize that spike protein and fight it. Pfizer teamed with researchers from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston for laboratory tests to see if the mutation affected the vaccine's ability to do so.