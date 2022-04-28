COVID-19: Germany, Italy, South Korea, report highest cases globally; check full list here

The global coronavirus caseload has topped 511.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.22 million and vaccinations to over 11.31 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 511,565,815 and 6,228,089, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered increased to 11,319,187,191.

Meanwhile, according to COVID-19 tracker Worldometer, there are several countries that are still reporting a huge amount of cases. Germany, South Korea and France have reported the maximum cases on Wednesday, April 27.

Check out the list below:

Germany - 124,863

Italy - 87,940

South Korea - 76,761

France - 67,711

USA - 57,738

Check the full list here.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 81,189,357 and 992,722, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India accounts for the second highest caseload at 43,065,496.

The other countries with over 10 million cases are Brazil (30,300,004) France (28,673,411), Germany (24,479,055), the UK (22,186,658), Russia (17,894,787), South Korea (17,086,626), Italy (16,279,754), Turkey (15,026,141), Spain (11,833,457) and Vietnam (10,631,516).

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (663,350), India (523,654), Russia (367,850), Mexico (324,173), Peru (212,769), the UK (175,082), Italy (163,113), Indonesia (156,163), France (146,616), Iran (141,041), Colombia (139,785), Germany.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ Mumbai: Pregnant woman killed by relative in Kurla

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 06:00 PM IST