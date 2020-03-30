Coronavirus Update from China: Xi's G20 speech illustrates China's responsible role, experts say

Xi's call for all G20 members to restore confidence in the global economy by cutting tariffs, removing barriers and facilitating unfettered flow of trade, shows the world what a truly responsible major country should do under Xi's leadership, said Constanza Jorquera, a scholar at the School of Politics of at Diego Portales University in Chile.

China's anti-epidemic measures such as locking down hard-hit cities and imposing large-scale quarantines once drew criticism, but the measures have proven necessary during the crisis, Jorquera said.

Xi's emphasis on China's efforts to stabilize the global economy, his proposal to enhance macro-economic policy coordination, and his call for G20 members to work collectively, are needed to instigate a global recovery, said Maher Al-Haj, general manager of Al-Atta'a Foundation, affiliated to Dar Al-Watan for Press and Publication.

Echoing Xi's remarks, Fadi Qattar, CEO of Muscat Media Group, said that victory over the global epidemic requires cooperation and support of all countries, leaders and people.

Xi's proposal for holding a G20 health ministers' meeting demonstrates China's commitment to fighting the pandemic and advancing the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, said Swaran Singh, professor at the Center for International Politics, Organization and Disarmament at India's Jawaharlal Nehru University.

The fact that G20 leaders have already accepted the proposal reflects their satisfaction with China's efforts to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, the expert added.

China's success has brought hope to humankind, enabling the country to play a leading role in the global fight against COVID-19, Singh said.