Coronavirus Update: China to step up prevention of epidemic rebound, imported COVID-19 cases

BEIJING -- A leading group of China's COVID-19 response on Thursday stressed measures to prevent the rebound of the epidemic within the country and called for stepping up prevention of imported cases by land and water.

The group, led by Premier Li Keqiang, called for comprehensive and scientific study and judgment on both domestic and overseas epidemic situation development, stressing that the complexity and severity of the epidemic situations should be fully recognized and should not be taken lightly.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, presided over the meeting.

The meeting stressed measures to target both imported cases and possible domestic epidemic rebound, calling for improving measures and mechanisms for emergency response and routine prevention and control.

The domestic epidemic prevention and control should be carried out in a precise manner, the meeting said, urging firm, solid and meticulous prevention and control efforts to prevent cross-border COVID-19 transmissions.

The meeting also called for orderly promoting the resumption of work and production while preventing and controlling the epidemic in a scientific and precise manner.