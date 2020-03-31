Coronavirus update: 3 Indians test virus positive in Singapore

Singapore: Three Indians were among the 42 new coronavirus cases reported in Singapore on Sunday, taking the total number of infections in the country to 844, according to the health ministry.

Of the new cases, 24 are imported ones and have a travel history to Europe, North America, Middle East, Association of Southeast Asian Nations and other parts of Asia, the ministry said in a statement. The fresh cases take the total number of people infected with the deadly coronavirus in the citystate to 844, it said.

The three Indians include a 35-year-old woman with a long-term pass, a 34-year-old man holding the Singapore work pass. Both of them have a travel history to India. A 34-year-old Indian holding Singapore work pass was infected locally