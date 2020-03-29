Coronavirus outbreak: Symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to heart attacks in patients, says US doctors

As coronavirus cases across the world rose to 640,589 as on Saturday evening, reports have now surfaced saying that COVID-19 symptoms are similar to heart attacks in patients.

According to a report by New York Times, a 64-year-old patient who was admitted to a hospital in Brooklyn with symptoms looking like those seen in patients having a serious heart attack. An electrocardiogram revealed an ominous heart rhythm. Doctors rushed to open the patient’s blocked arteries — but found that no arteries were blocked. The patient was not having a heart attack. The culprit was the coronavirus.

The 64-year-old Brooklyn patient recovered after 12 days in the hospital and is now at home. But there have been reports of similar patients in the United States.

Chief science and quality officer at the American College of Cardiology, John Rumsfeld told New York Times, “We were thinking lungs, lungs, lungs — with us in a supportive role. Then all of a sudden we began to hear about potential direct impact on the heart.”