Coronavirus in Brazil: President Jair Bolsonaro tests COVID-19 positive

On Tuesdsay, Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro tested COVID-19 positive.

Bolsonaro, who has repeatedly insisted that quarantine and social distancing were not necessary to combat the coronavirus pandemic, took a fourth COVID-19 test and tested positive for the virus.

"Everything is well," Bolsonaro told his supporters on Monday.

The President said all the previous test results are negative, but did not give any proof to support his statements.

On July 4, Bolsonaro exercised his veto power to water down parts of a national law that would require the use of face masks on public transportation, in commercial and religious places and other enclosed public spaces.

In addition, he spoke publicly against quarantine measures and tried to overrule measures enforced by state and municipal governments, citing impacts on the economy.

The President was stopped by a Supreme Court ruling which stated that local governments can formulate quarantine and social distancing regulations despite federal government's actions.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world at 1,623,284 and 65,487, respectively, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

