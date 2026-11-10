COP31 Climate Summit: Turkey Unveils Global Electrification Pledge To Raise Electricity's Share To 35% By 2035 | IANS

Antalya, Nov 10: The COP31 Presidency is boosting efforts to electrify the global economy as countries, businesses and investors rally behind Turkey’s electrification push at the annual UN Climate Summit.

The COP31 Global Electrification Pledge, designed to usher in the “age of electricity”, aims to raise electricity’s share of final energy consumption from around 23 per cent today to 35 per cent by 2035.

This will be achieved through electrifying transport, buildings and industry and will support global efforts to enhance energy security, expand energy access, and reduce costs and emissions.

The target is based on the IEA and IRENA's analysis of what is needed to keep the world on a pathway consistent with limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

COP31 President Murat Kurum said, “We need the 35-by-35 target because until now electrification has not been underpinned by a clear global goal. This year’s energy crisis has shocked us out of our complacency and demonstrated the inherent vulnerability of dependence on energy imports. Electrifying the global economy is now essential to boost energy security, cut emissions, and drive economic growth.

“The COP31 Presidency is determined to chart a path forward and use the annual UN summit to build momentum. We are bringing everyone together to support each other and build collective momentum. The age of electricity is taking shape -- and COP31 will be remembered as the moment we flicked the switch.”

COP31 President of Negotiations, Chris Bowen, said, “At COP31, we are seeking broad support for faster electrification, matched by practical delivery pathways. When electrification is backed by clean power, stronger grids and storage, it can improve energy access, strengthen energy security and cut emissions across households, transport and industry. The global clean energy transition is well underway, and the task at COP31 is to accelerate it. Ambition matters, but it must be backed by investment, infrastructure and implementation.”

Also, the COP31 Presidency is co-hosting the first Electrification Forum with the European Union. The Electrification Forum will continue beyond COP (Conference of the Parties) as a regular meeting of governments, institutions, businesses and financiers.

This will be run by the Electrification Board, which is chaired by the COP31 Presidency, with the International Energy Agency (IEA) acting as its secretariat.

As part of the same initiative, the IEA will lead the Global Electrification Tracking Mechanism to monitor global and regional electrification trends.

IEA Executive Director, Dr Fatih Birol, said, “Electric technologies are often cost-competitive and can improve energy security for fuel importers. COP31 is an important opportunity to strengthen the global focus on electrification, and the IEA is pleased to be supporting the Presidency, including through our data-driven analysis that underpins the 35-by-35 Pledge. We look forward to maintaining momentum as custodian of the Electrification Forum and of tracking progress in the years to come.”

The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) will also support the COP31 Presidency with the Enabling Distribution Grids for Electrification (D-GRIDS) programme to help developing countries identify grid investment needs, prepare projects and access finance.

IRENA’s Director-General Francesco La Camera said: “The 35-by-35 Global Electrification Pledge is firmly grounded in IRENA’s analysis, and we are pleased to support the COP31 Presidency. I am particularly pleased that IRENA has been entrusted with leading D-GRIDs, the infrastructure pillar of the Global Electrification Initiative, to strengthen distribution grids and unlock electrification.”

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)