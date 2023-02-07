Continued to insist on accountability for perpetrators of 26/11 attack: US | Representative image

Washington: Recalling the 26/11 Mumbai Terror attacks on Monday, the US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said that the memories of the tragedy are still vivid and that Washington has continued to insist on accountability for the perpetrators of this.

Responding to the media during the State Department briefing, he further said that the US has not only held the individual operatives 'accountable' who took so many innocent lives that day, but the terrorist groups that were behind this helped to orchestrate it as well.

The memories are still vivid in India & the United States as well

“The memories of that are still vivid. They're still vivid in India. They are still vivid in the United States as well. We can all remember the horrific imagery of that day, the assault on the hotel, the bloodshed that resulted, and it's why we've continued to insist on accountability for the perpetrators of this, not only the individual operatives who took so many innocent lives that day, but the terrorist groups that were behind this that helped to orchestrated it as well,” Ned Price said during the briefing on Monday.

When asked to comment on a letter that the chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the US, McCaul wrote to the USAID administrator, Samantha Power that USAID should stop funding for HHRD (Helping Hand Relief and Development Foundation), the State Department Spokesperson said, “I will leave it to USAID to comment on the letter specifically,” noting that the letter was addressed to the Administrative powers.

Notably, the Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, McCaul wrote a letter to the USAID Administration on January 24, 2023, asking her to stop funding for HHRD in the name of charity.

He wrote the letter 14 years after the attack. In the letter, McCaul wrote, “In October 2021, USAID awarded $110,000 to Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) through the Ocean Freight Reimbursement Program. This award was made despite longstanding, detailed allegations that HHRD is connected to designated terrorist organisations, terror financiers, and extremist groups. Please immediately personally review this grant to HHRD. I strongly urge you to pause this grant,” the letter read.

