'Conspirators Caused Violence': Former Nepal PM KP Oli Breaks Silence On Gen Z Protest Deaths, Questions Use Of 'Automatic Weapons' | PTI

Former Prime Minister of Nepal, KP Sharma Oli, publicly addressed the violent protests that led to his resignation, claiming that the deaths of young demonstrators were the result of a "conspiracy" and not due to government orders.

In a detailed Facebook post on Constitution Day on Friday, September 19, Oli claimed that unidentified infiltrators incited violence during the Jan Gatha protests and raised serious concerns about the deployment of automatic weapons allegedly not in the possession of the police.

"Conspirators who infiltrated caused violence, resulting in the deaths of our youth. The government had not ordered the demonstrators to be fired upon," Oli said in the post. He further questioned, "The investigation must determine how automatic weapons, which the police did not possess, were used."

Oli’s comments come amid national and international scrutiny over the government’s handling of the unrest, particularly the use of force during the protests, largely led by youth.

Have a look at his entire statement here:

'Constitution Under Threat', Says Oli

In his post, the former Prime Minister claimed that Nepal’s constitution is under “major attack”, warning that the country’s sovereignty is at risk if the current political trajectory continues unchecked.

"After my resignation from the position of Prime Minister, Singha Durbar was set on fire — the map of Nepal was burned, and the national symbol was targeted for erasure," Oli wrote. He alleged that a coordinated campaign had been launched to destroy public offices, political party headquarters, courts, private homes, and institutions.

Oli invoked historical references and issued a call to unity, urging citizens to protect the constitution and defend national sovereignty. "Sovereignty is our existence, and the constitution is the armour of our freedom. Only our unity can lift and protect the country from this unimaginable crisis."

Where Is Oli?

Oli stepped down following the escalation of protests, which were initially peaceful but turned violent after alleged infiltration. He had remained under army protection for nine days post-resignation before moving to a private residence, reportedly in Bhaktapur. However, his exact location in the city remains undisclosed, according to a report by PTI.

He did not elaborate on who he believed was behind the violence, adding that, "Time itself will reveal many truths."