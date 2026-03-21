Community Head, 3 Others Arrested Over Alleged Sexual Assault At Ozoro'Rape Festival'

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Five suspects have been arrested, including the community head and chief organiser of a local festival, over the alleged sexual assault of women in Ozoro, Nigeria, the Delta State Police Command said. The incident took place during what is being described as a “r@p!ng festival” in the area.

"The community head and chief organiser of the event, one chief Omorede Sunday, and four other suspects from Oramudu quarters in Ozoro have been arrested. The CP has ordered that they should be transferred to State CID with immediate effect. The CP vows that anyone involved will be arrested and brought to justice," Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Bright Edafe, said in a post on X on Friday.

Edafe responded to a video shared by an X user showing a woman being sexually assaulted by a group of men in public. FPJ is not sharing the disturbing video to protect the identity of the victim.

Reportedly, several women who were outdoors during the festival, reportedly held on Thursday, were targeted of sexual harrasment. There are also unverified claims that some victims may have been raped.