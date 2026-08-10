Colombia Earthquake: Terrifying Videos Show Buildings Shaking As 7.4-Magnitude Quake Strikes Pacific Coast, Damage Reported

Dramatic videos have surfaced showing the intense shaking caused by a powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake that struck Colombia's Pacific coast on Monday, sending tremors across several parts of the country.

The footage shows buildings and structures violently shaking as the powerful tremors rippled through the region. People can be heard reacting to the sudden movement, while scenes from affected areas show damage to buildings and infrastructure.

Quake Strikes Off Colombia's Pacific Coast

The earthquake was centred near San José del Palmar in Chocó province, with the Colombian Geological Service later reporting a depth of around 96 km.

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Initial estimates had placed the magnitude between 6.6 and 6.7, but subsequent updates revised it to 7.4. The strongest impact was reported in Chocó, including the city of Quibdó, where authorities reported damage and injuries.

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Damage, Injuries Reported In Chocó

Chocó Governor Nubia Carolina Córdoba-Curi and Risaralda Governor Juan Diego Patiño reported damage to buildings and infrastructure as authorities began assessing the extent of the destruction.

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Officials have been coordinating with local emergency agencies to inspect affected areas and respond to reports of injuries. Authorities have also warned residents to remain alert for possible aftershocks.

Tremors Felt In Bogotá, Venezuela

The powerful earthquake was felt far beyond the epicentre, with tremors reaching Bogotá and other parts of Colombia. Reports also indicated that the shaking was felt across the border in Venezuela.

Despite the earthquake's strength, the US tsunami warning system reported no tsunami threat following the event.

Authorities continue to assess the damage and coordinate emergency response operations as more information emerges from affected areas.