Cloudburst causes flood in PoK, kills 23

Islamabad: At least 23 people were killed and several others are missing after a cloudburst caused flash flood in the Neelum Valley of the Pakistan occupied Kashmir, officials said.

A large number of homes in the Laswa area of the Valley were damaged and dozens of people were swept away in the flooding caused by relentless rainfall after the cloudburst over night.

"The Laswa area of the valley was badly hit where many house were swept away. There were also reports of landsliding in some areas. A total of 23 people have been killed," Syed Al-Rehman Qureshi, Director of Operations, State Disaster Management Authority, said. He said several people, including women and children, are still missing.