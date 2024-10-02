 Claudia Sheinbaum Sworn-In As Mexico's First Woman President, Union Minister Pabitra Margherita Attends Ceremony
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldClaudia Sheinbaum Sworn-In As Mexico's First Woman President, Union Minister Pabitra Margherita Attends Ceremony

Claudia Sheinbaum Sworn-In As Mexico's First Woman President, Union Minister Pabitra Margherita Attends Ceremony

Climate scientist and former mayor of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, was elected as the first woman to be elected as President of Mexico after the June 2 elections. She will also be the first Jewish leader of Jewish heritage to hold the office.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 03:57 PM IST
article-image
Mexico President Claudia Sheibaum | X

As Claudia Sheibaum was sworn in as Mexico's first woman President, the Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita extended congratulations to the people of Mexico on the historic moment.

"Honored to represent India at the swearing-in of Dr. @Claudiashein as first woman President of Mexico. Congratulations to the people of Mexico on this historic moment!" the MoS said, sharing a post on X.

"Look forward to working with the new Govt. for further strengthening the - partnership," he said.

Margherita assumed charge as MoS for the Ministry of External Affairs, and the Ministry of Textiles in June this year.

FPJ Shorts
Mohun Bagan Super Giant Face Fine, Ban After Deciding Against Travelling To Iran For AFC Champions League Match Against Tractor SC
Mohun Bagan Super Giant Face Fine, Ban After Deciding Against Travelling To Iran For AFC Champions League Match Against Tractor SC
TS LAWCET Counselling 2024: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result OUT
TS LAWCET Counselling 2024: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result OUT
SBI To Add 600 Branches In Its Network During FY25: Chairman C S Setty
SBI To Add 600 Branches In Its Network During FY25: Chairman C S Setty
Israel-Iran Tensions Disrupts Global Aviation; Airlines Reroute Flights And Heighten Security Measures
Israel-Iran Tensions Disrupts Global Aviation; Airlines Reroute Flights And Heighten Security Measures

Climate scientist and former mayor of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, was elected as the first woman to be elected as President of Mexico after the June 2 elections. She will also be the first Jewish leader of Jewish heritage to hold the office.

Sheinbaum (61) received nearly 58 per cent of the vote, according to preliminary results from the Mexican electoral office, as per a report by The Politico.

After expressing gratitude to the voters for their support, Sheinbaum called it a historical moment. Sheinbaum stated, "For the first time in 200 years of the Republic, I will become the first woman president of Mexico."She said, "We have achieved a plural, diverse and democratic Mexico," Politico reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also congratulated Mexico's first President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum in June, and said that it is a momentous occassion for the country's people.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Congratulations to @Claudiashein, Mexico's first woman President-elect! This is a momentous occasion for the people of Mexico and a tribute to the great leadership of President @lopezobrador_as well."

"Looking forward to continued collaboration and shared progress," he added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lee Hsien Yang Has Paid Singapore Ministers Shanmugam, Balakrishnan SGD 619K In Ridout Road...

Lee Hsien Yang Has Paid Singapore Ministers Shanmugam, Balakrishnan SGD 619K In Ridout Road...

Claudia Sheinbaum Sworn-In As Mexico's First Woman President, Union Minister Pabitra Margherita...

Claudia Sheinbaum Sworn-In As Mexico's First Woman President, Union Minister Pabitra Margherita...

Iran Strikes Israel: Videos Show 30-Ft Deep, 50-Ft Wide Crater Near Mossad Head Office In Tel Aviv

Iran Strikes Israel: Videos Show 30-Ft Deep, 50-Ft Wide Crater Near Mossad Head Office In Tel Aviv

Explosions Near Israeli Embassy In Copenhagen Under Investigation, No Injuries Reported: Danish...

Explosions Near Israeli Embassy In Copenhagen Under Investigation, No Injuries Reported: Danish...

Video: Iran Missile Shrapnel Fatally Falls On Palestinian Labourer Walking On Street In Israel’s...

Video: Iran Missile Shrapnel Fatally Falls On Palestinian Labourer Walking On Street In Israel’s...