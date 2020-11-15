Clashes in Trumpland: Protests in downtown Washington over voter fraud



The "Million MAGA March", held a week after Democrat Joe Biden was declared the winner, was mainly peaceful throughout the day, but by late in the night, clashes erupted between Trump's supporters and counter-protestors just five blocks away from the White House.

According to reports, a man in his 20s, believed to be a Black Lives Matter protester, received serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital after being stabbed in the back during the altercation.



The clash lasted for several minutes as the two groups wielded batons and pushed and shoved each other until cops intervened, the reports said.

Thronging to Washington DC from various parts of the US, participants of the Make America Great Again (MAGA) Rally asserted that Trump had won the elections and that they were in the city to express solidarity.

According to Fox News, anti-Trump demonstrators allegedly hurled eggs, bottles and fireworks at Trump supporters. Videos posted on social media showed some demonstrators and counter-demonstrators trading shoves, punches and slaps.

Trump on Saturday briefly drove by the protestors on his way to his golf course in a Virginia suburb and he waved at his supporters. Later in the day, Trump in a tweet alleged that news channels are not showing the massive gatherings in support of him, as he posted a picture of his MAGA rally.

Participants of the rally, which started at Freedom Plaza, chanted "four more years" and "stop the steal." Sporting the red MAGA cap, they displayed large posters and banners in support of Trump.

Trump in a tweet blasted counter protesters who turned up at the Million MAGA March as 'Antifa scum' as he joked that they ran for the hills after violent scenes erupted in Washington DC on Saturday night. He also called on cops to 'do your job.' PTI



