Chinese President Xi Jinping stresses ecological protection in Zhejiang tour

HANGZHOU-- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, stressed protecting ecological environment, saying all the ecological protection efforts will be rewarded.

He made the remarks while visiting Yucun Village in the county of Anji of east China's Zhejiang Province Monday.

Xi talked with villagers at a courtyard during the visit.

Protecting mountains and waters here well will provide people a unique advantage for further economic development, Xi said.

"Ecological environment itself is the economy. All the ecological protection efforts will be rewarded," he said.

Fully building a modern socialist country includes both urban modernization and agricultural and rural modernization, Xi said, adding that China will make all-round efforts for rural vitalization after building a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

"I am convinced that Yucun Village will embrace a better future," Xi said, wishing villagers a better life.