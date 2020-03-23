Chinese medical experts are Serbia's most valuable resource in fighting COVID-19: Serbian PM

BELGRADE -- Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said on Sunday that Chinese medical experts are "the most valuable resource in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus infection."

Brnabic made the remark while meeting with the six Chinese medical experts along with Minister of Health Zlatibor Loncar and Chinese Ambassador to Serbia Chen Bo.

Noting that the novel coronavirus is still under-explored, Brnabic said Serbia put its biggest hopes in the Chinese expertise.

"The People's Republic of China is a country that has remarkably confronted the COVID-19 virus and we are extremely happy to have you here with us. There are currently no people in the world who know more about this infectious disease and whose experiences would be more useful to us who are currently fighting the battle with the coronavirus. Thank you very much once again for being with us," said Brnabic, according to a release from the government's press office.

The Chinese medical team arrived in Serbia on Saturday night to share their experiences in fighting the COVID-19, as well as to offer advise on measures that have produced the best results in China in preventing the spread of COVID-19, the government explained.

At the meeting, it was agreed that Chinese experts will assist Serbian epidemiologists in monitoring the situation and adopting new measures in order to protect the citizens of Serbia to the greatest extent possible from the infectious disease caused by the coronavirus.

Medical experts from China attended a staff meeting on COVID-19 crisis chaired by Brnabic, which reiterated that isolation and self-isolation measures are the key and most effective means of combating the spread of virus infection.

So far two people died and 222 tested positive for COVID-19 in Serbia. A State of Emergency was introduced a week ago, limiting people's movements, transport and closing schools and border crossings.

The Serbian government took some stricter measures to fight the coronavirus. Restaurants in Serbia now are closed, city transportation suspended, gatherings of more than five people indoors are banned, while citizens older than 65 are not allowed to leave their homes.