Chinese mainland reports 57 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

BEIJING: Chinese health authority said Sunday that it received reports of 57 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Saturday, of which 38 were domestically transmitted and 19 were imported.

Of the domestically transmitted cases, 36 were reported in Beijing and two in Liaoning Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report. No deaths related to the disease were reported Saturday, according to the commission.

On Saturday, two people were discharged from hospitals after recovery. As of Saturday, the overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 83,132, including 129 patients who were still being treated, with one in severe condition.

Altogether 78,369 people had been discharged after recovery and 4,634 people had died of the disease, the commission said.