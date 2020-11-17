Chinese journalist who covered COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan faces 5-year jail term

Over the last year, the deadly COVID-19 virus has swept across the world, affecting more than 50 million of people and killed over 1.3 million individuals. And while efforts to create effective vaccines to combat the virus may soon be available, life as we knew it has been altered drastically.

But while countries are trying their best to cope with the onslaught of cases, disseminating all relevant information, and in many cases acknowledging the crises that the country is facing, China has decided to take a different route altogether. According to a BBC report, Chinese citizen journalist who covered Wuhan's virus outbreak is facing up to five years in prison.

The detention of 37-year-old Zhang Zhan in may had sparked widespread condemnation with many human rights activists and organisations calling for her release. As most readers might already know, the coronavirus outbreak is believed to have begun in China. More specifically, some of the earliest cases were recorded in the Wuhan area. Since then, many including President Donald Trump have laid the blame squarely on the Asian country, criticising it for not being transparent enough while dealing with the crisis in its early days.