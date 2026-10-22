Chinese Influencer Miraculously Survives 35th-Floor Fall, Shares Incredible Story Of Recovery & Comeback | X - xiangjiangtime

A 27-year-old Chinese influencer who survived a fall from the 35th floor of a building has returned to social media after nearly 17 months, sharing her recovery journey and a renewed outlook on life.

The woman, from Hunan province in central China, uses the social media handle @wananan. She returned to her account on October 12, saying she “had been reborn through adversity”.

The influencer, who suffered life-threatening injuries in the accident in June 2025, said she had almost fully recovered following extensive medical treatment and rehabilitation.

14-Hour Surgery And 50 Days In Intensive Care

Following the fall, the woman was rushed to the Third Xiangya Hospital of Central South University, where doctors battled to save her life. She suffered multiple bone fractures, bleeding inside her skull, injuries to her cervical spine and internal organs, and the loss of her lower right leg. Doctors performed emergency surgery lasting 14 hours, after which she spent 50 days in the intensive care unit (ICU). Her doctor, Xing Wei, described the outcome as exceeding expectations. Apart from the amputation of her lower right leg, her other organ functions have largely recovered, the South China Morning Post reports.

A woman in Changsha fell from the 35th floor. The Third Xiangya Hospital pulled off a medical miracle with over 50 days of multidisciplinary rescue!#HunanXiangjiangNewArea #Changsha https://t.co/u0bvhpz8xY — Time湘江 (@xiangjiangtime) October 16, 2026

The influencer’s survival was also attributed to a tree and bushes that cushioned her fall, reducing the impact of the plunge. She said she was fortunate to have escaped serious injuries to her face and hands.

Comeback Video Gets 1.7 Million Likes

Before the accident, @wananan had around 100,000 followers who admired her appearance and singing performances, particularly her cover songs.

Her return to social media attracted widespread attention, with her comeback video receiving 1.7 million likes and 100,000 comments at the time of the original report. Her follower count also climbed to 250,000.

The influencer continues to undergo daily rehabilitation exercises and plans to get a prosthetic limb soon.

Despite the challenges ahead, she remains optimistic about regaining her mobility and independence.

“I can still walk to the places I want to go, and if I can’t walk, I’ll just call a taxi,” she said.

‘Suffering Is Not Meant To Destroy Me’

Reflecting on her recovery, the influencer said her life no longer belonged solely to her but also to everyone who had helped her survive. She expressed her determination to live beautifully as a gesture of gratitude towards them.

She recalled enduring difficult days during her recovery, particularly when she experienced severe pain “everywhere” in her body as her injuries healed.

However, the experience transformed her perspective on life.

“suffering is not meant to destroy me, but to forge me. Life is not about being glamorous, but about the courage to face the broken pieces and piece them back together.”

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She encouraged her followers to focus on what they gain rather than dwell on their losses.

“What is lost will not be lost again,” she concluded.

Social Media Users Hail Her Recovery

Her return drew emotional reactions from social media users, many of whom expressed amazement at her survival and recovery.

“It is a wonder that she survived after falling from the 35th floor,” one user commented.

“You are very lucky. Wishing you peace and happiness in the future,” another wrote.

The hospital’s official social media account also welcomed her return, expressing delight at her “rebirth” and thanking her for “sharing the power of life.”